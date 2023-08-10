Will Levis: I’m looking forward to going out and playing

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t tell reporters who’s going to start at quarterback for his club in Saturday’s preseason matchup with the Bears.

But whether he’s the first or second signal-caller on the field, rookie Will Levis is likely to receive plenty of playing time in his exhibition debut.

The No. 33 overall pick of this year’s draft, Levis told reporters on Thursday that he’s looking forward to experiencing an opponent.

“I’m just excited,” Levis said Thursday, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I’m so pumped for all my boys to just go out there and to ball out. Haven’t been hit in a while, so it’s going to be interesting to remind myself of how that feels. But, I mean, nothing’s better than football and I’m just looking forward to going out and playing.”

Levis noted that he’s feeling “much more comfortable” within the offense after going through the first couple of weeks of training camp.

“A lot of room for improvement, but just in terms of being able to run these plays a few times, having a few reps of different plays under my belt — the only way to get better is through reps and live reps through all this stuff,” Levis said. “I’m still learning a lot of new things about the different concepts that we have and what works versus what looks and how just changing where my eyes start in a certain play could’ve helped it drastically. Seeing improvements is good in that area.”

As for what Levis wants to show against the Bears on Saturday, the quarterback talked about getting the basics right.

“Just showing that I’m a reliable quarterback for this team, that I can go out there and operate and get the job done,” Levis said. "[I want to] make good decisions and just hope to do my best.”

Levis and 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis are expected to get the bulk of the work at quarterback versus Chicago. Willis was listed at No. 2 on the team’s unofficial depth chart with Levis at No. 3 behind Ryan Tannehill.