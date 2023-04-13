 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Will Levis in Atlanta for visit with Falcons today

  
Published April 13, 2023 11:13 AM
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis’ pre-draft visits continue.

After a trip to Tampa earlier this week, Levis is in Atlanta today meeting with the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is among the other prospects at the position the Falcons have done their homework on.

The team has Desmond Ridder, a third-round pick in 2022, atop its depth chart with Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside and Feleipe Franks also on the roster at the position. But that hasn’t stopped them from doing their due diligence on possible options for the first round, where the Falcons currently sit eighth in the first-round draft order.

Besides the Bucs and Falcons, Levis has spent time with the Colts, Panthers, Raiders, Texans and Titans as part of the pre-draft process.

In two seasons at Kentucky, Levis completed 65.7 of his passes for 5,232 yards with 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.