Will Levis out of practice again Thursday

It’s looking more and more likely that Ryan Tannehill will be getting a return to the Titans lineup for Christmas.

Quarterback Will Levis missed practice for the second straight day with an ankle injury. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Wednesday that Tannehill will get the start against the Seahawks if Levis is unable to play. Tannehill started the first six games, but has been behind Levis since his return from an ankle injury.

“I am just taking in one day at a time right now, just trying to figure out what is going on and getting myself ready to play,” Tannehill said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, you try to prepare as a starter every week, but with a week like this week it is a little more intense. Just trying to make sure I am taking care of everything. I just want to go out, if I have the opportunity, and play well, and try to get a win.”

The Titans will practice again on Friday and another missed session for Levis will point to Tannehill getting that opportunity.