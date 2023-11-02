Will Levis will get his prime-time closeup tonight

Titans quarterback Will Levis had a stellar debut on Sunday. Tucked within the cluster of 1:00 p.m. ET games, his efforts weren’t as appreciated as they could have been.

Tonight, the football world will be watching.

The Titans visit the Steelers, in prime time. Pittsburgh is favored by three, even though the Steelers have a bad habit of getting outplayed but not outscored.

Tonight, Levis will look across the line and see T.J. Watt and 10 others wearing black and gold. We’ll all see what he can do.

Some in league circles already have seen enough. From pre-draft scouting to his performance against the Falcons, there’s a belief he’ll be good. And that he’ll potentially get some of those who passed on him in round one scrutinized if not fired.

The Titans supposedly would have taken him with the eleventh overall pick in round one, if tackle Peter Skoronski hadn’t still been on the board. After Levis lasted through round one, Tennessee mobilized to get him with the second pick in round two.

With plenty of teams needing quarterbacks, the owners of teams that contributed to the Levis slide could be watching tonight’s game with even greater interest.