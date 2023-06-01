Will Levis won’t “beat myself up” over subpar practice

Titans quarterbacks coach Charles London had some nice things to say about second-round pick Will Levis this week, but Wednesday’s practice offered a reminder that it’s not going to always be smooth sailing for the rookie quarterback.

Levis struggled with his accuracy, threw passes into coverage, and botched a snap during a rough OTA session. When it was over, Levis vowed to not let it become a bigger mental stumbling block.

“I know I have more opportunities tomorrow and the next day, so I’m not going to beat myself up ,” Levis said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “High standards is the name of the game. It’s not to beat yourself up. It’s to motivate you to go out there and perform to the best of your ability.”

Levis is working behind veteran starter Ryan Tannehill, who noted that the whole offense has been off the mark at times as they learn offensive coordinator Tim Kelly’s scheme. Tannehill said he thinks the unit is growing from “good mistakes ” and it sounds like Levis has a similar mindset when it comes to his own rough moments.