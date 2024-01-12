Will McClay won’t interview with other teams, will remain with Cowboys

The Cowboys will keep one of their key talent evaluators for 2024.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports Dallas’ vice president of player personnel Will McClay will remain with the team and not take any General Manager interviews.

McClay had been requested by the Chargers and Commanders, though Washington has already hired Adam Peters to lead its football operation.

“He’s very important to our operation, without a doubt,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said in his Friday press conference, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “The most important thing to want as an organization when you know things are right is to build off the consistency. Very happy for Will personally. Because I know the amount of work he puts into this. But this is obviously great for the Dallas Cowboys.”

McClay has been with the Cowboys since 2003 and held his current position since 2017.