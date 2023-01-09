 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Nyheim Hines get more offensive touches now?

  
Published January 9, 2023 06:00 AM
nbc_pft_billspats_230109
January 9, 2023 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons recap Buffalo's emotional Week 18 win over the Patriots and debate whether the Bills are the favorites to come out of the AFC.

The Bills traded running back Zack Moss for running back Nyheim Hines with an eye toward boosting their backfield. On Sunday, the return game benefited in a huge way -- with a pair of touchdowns from Hines.

He now has a game with two kick returns for a touchdown to go along with a 2019 game featuring two punt returns for a touchdown.

But in nine 2022 games with the Bills, Hines has only 11 offensive touches. So here’s the question: will Hines’s heroics from Sunday prompt the Bills to get him more involved?

It should. His broken-field skills are conducive to getting the ball in his hands and letting him do his thing, weaving through and running past any and all opponents.

With the playoffs arriving, it’s time to pull out all the stops and get the most effective 11 players on the field. Hines showed on Sunday that he should be one of those 11, more often than he’s been.

On Sunday, Hines was involved in only three offensive snaps. As Buffalo prepares for a third game against Miami, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey should be thinking of ways to get Hines on the field and to get the ball in his hands, far more often than the Bills have done it during Hines’s nine games in Buffalo.