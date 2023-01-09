Will Nyheim Hines get more offensive touches now?

The Bills traded running back Zack Moss for running back Nyheim Hines with an eye toward boosting their backfield. On Sunday, the return game benefited in a huge way -- with a pair of touchdowns from Hines.

He now has a game with two kick returns for a touchdown to go along with a 2019 game featuring two punt returns for a touchdown.

But in nine 2022 games with the Bills, Hines has only 11 offensive touches. So here’s the question: will Hines’s heroics from Sunday prompt the Bills to get him more involved?

It should. His broken-field skills are conducive to getting the ball in his hands and letting him do his thing, weaving through and running past any and all opponents.

With the playoffs arriving, it’s time to pull out all the stops and get the most effective 11 players on the field. Hines showed on Sunday that he should be one of those 11, more often than he’s been.

On Sunday, Hines was involved in only three offensive snaps. As Buffalo prepares for a third game against Miami, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey should be thinking of ways to get Hines on the field and to get the ball in his hands, far more often than the Bills have done it during Hines’s nine games in Buffalo.