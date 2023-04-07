Will other current or former employees of the Cardinals come forward with complaints?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will other current or former employees of the Cardinals come forward with complaints?

  
Published April 7, 2023 11:40 AM
nbc_pft_cardsdysfunction_230407
April 7, 2023 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze how the Cardinals sent a clear message to anyone else who might consider speaking poorly about Michael Bidwill, after they went after Terry McDonough.

The arbitration claim filed earlier this week by former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough makes reference to multiple other employees who allegedly were mistreated by team owner Michael Bidwill. The next question becomes whether one or more of those other employees will come forward.

In his arbitration claim, McDonough accuses Bidwill of “curs[ing] and berat[ing] a young African American employee in a racially charged manner,” “creat[ing] an environment of fear for minority employees,” and “reduc[ing] to tears two pregnant employees as a result of his abusive and bullying mistreatment.”

It’s an important question because, if the complaints continue, the league may appoint someone like Mary Jo White to investigate.

And, in hindsight, it’s possible that the over-the-top public response to McDonough’s claim doubled as a warning shot to anyone else who might dare to stand up for themselves against the team, and against Bidwill.

Those names could emerge in the arbitration process, regardless of whether the employees come forward. They also could be witnesses, depending on there breadth of the internal procedures.

But, again, NFL teams benefit greatly from an in-house system that happens under the auspices of the Commissioner or his designee. Even if the arbitration happens to uncover hard evidence of other employees with tangible complaints, there’s no vehicle for that evidence ever seeing the light of day. And there’s no path to the kind of true public accountability that would force the NFL to do something other than turn the page.