 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Patrick Mahomes be able to play like Patrick Mahomes?

  
Published January 27, 2023 08:10 AM
nbc_pft_afcchampionship_230127
January 27, 2023 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King outline what’s on the line in the AFC Championship beyond a ticket to the Super Bowl, particularly as it pertains to Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes’ reputations.

When images emerged on Wednesday of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walking without a boot or a limp and moving as he normally would in video from practice captured during the period when the media had access, my first thought was this -- if he’s fine, why didn’t they try to conceal it?

Which then had me wondering whether, in lieu of creating the impression that he’s not fine when he is, maybe they’re creating the impression that he’s fine, when he isn’t.

Whatever the truth, people seem to think Mahomes will be fine. But it’s one thing to walk or job without a limp. It’s quite another to accelerate, sprint, change directions, etc. during a game.

Some have questioned whether he really has a high ankle sprain. Maybe he does, and maybe he simply has superhuman recovery powers. Or maybe he doesn’t.

We’ll find out on Sunday whether Mahomes can play like he normally does, operating both from the pocket and with the ability to escape when needed, running around and buying time and either flicking a laser beam with his wrist or turning it upfield for a man-among-boys demonstration of elusiveness.

In Super Bowl LV, Mahomes had turf toe. He needed surgery three days after the game. It took just enough away from his mobility to make it easier for the Tampa Bay pass rushers to track him down.