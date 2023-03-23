Will Seahawks take a quarterback with fifth overall pick?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Seahawks take a quarterback with fifth overall pick?

  
Published March 23, 2023 07:13 AM
nbc_pft_qbneedscale_230323
March 23, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Scale of 1-10” to evaluate how badly teams in the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft need to select a QB, featuring the Colts, Seahawks, Lions, Raiders and Falcons.

Before and after signing quarterback Geno Smith to a multi-year deal, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the team is in play for a quarterback with the fifth overall pick in the draft.

So does he really mean it?

Smith’s deal allows the Seahawks to move on after one year and $28 million . And Drew Lock was re-signed to a very reasonable deal for a veteran backup.

So, yes, there’s room for a rookie quarterback. But, as discussed on PFT Live today, the addition of a quarterback with a top-five pick would not only undermine Smith but also create an immediate distraction for the team.

Will Smith be gone after a year? Will he be benched during the season? How much leeway will he have? When will the rookie start? Those questions and more move to the front burner if/when the Seahawks take a quarterback at No. 5.

The Seahawks are one year removed from having a team that places too much emphasis on a quarterback. Taking a quarterback with the fifth pick would welcome those complications back into the building.

The right play is to trade down (and down . . . and down), stockpiling more (and more . . . and more) picks. To make that happen, the Seahawks need to sell to teams like the Raiders at No. 7 or the Falcons at No. 8 that trading up to No. 6 may not be enough. They may need to trade with the Seahawks at No. 5, in order to have a clear shot at the best remaining quarterback.