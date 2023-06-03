 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will the Patriots make a play for DeAndre Hopkins?

  
Published June 3, 2023 11:16 AM

In April, receiver DeAndre Hopkins used body language and facial expressions to indicate: (1) significant interest in joining the Chiefs or Bills; (2) little or no interest in joining the Jets or Patriots.

With Hopkins now four days into free agency, could the Patriots make a play for him?

Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston recently explored the various angles .

On one hand, Hopkins isn’t (as Perry writes) a “program fit.” Hopkins is not known for practicing hard, or very much. He might not be willing to submit to the Stepford Patriot playbook.

But he can produce. Even though he’s not a guy who stretches the field, he gets open and catches the ball. He’d make the Patriots better on paper.

The other complication comes from the fact that Hopkins has a history with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The Texans traded Hopkins when O’Brien was the coach there. Any damage from years gone by would have to be undone.

And it surely won’t be cheap to get Hopkins. It won’t be an easy fit. It would be out of character for a Bill Belichick-coached team to even try it.

But Belichick (declined to discuss Hopkins earlier this week) has tried it before, bringing in players who wouldn’t, on the surface, seem to fit. It worked with Randy Moss; it didn’t work with Chad Johnson.

Still, to get Hopkins to even give it a try will mean to persuade him to change his position from April, when he made it clear without saying a word that New England was not on his short list for next team.

To make that happen, the Patriots would have to be offering more than other contenders -- or all contenders would have to be offering so little that someone the Patriots say or do will let Hopkins know he should pass on the Chiefs or Bills or some other short-list contender and cast his lot with the Pats.