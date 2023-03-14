 Skip navigation
Will the Vikings keep Dalvin Cook?

  
Published March 14, 2023 11:49 AM
The Vikings aren’t rebuilding, but they’re clearly re-something. As the team continues an overhaul after an impressive 13-4 season, questions still linger about the status of running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook, a second-round pick in 2017 and one of the most recognizable players on the team, has a base salary of $10.4 million for 2023 and a cap number of $14.1 million. Given the market for veteran tailbacks, the prevalence of an endless supply of incoming options, and presence of promising 2022 five-rounder Ty Chandler on the roster, the Vikings could consider trading Cook, squeezing him to take less, or cutting him loose.

Complicating the situation of the Vikings is the fact that $2 million of Cook’s salary becomes fully-guarantee on Friday. Because Cook, we’re told, can’t currently pass a physical due to his lingering shoulder issue (he played through it in 2022), the Vikings would have a hard time avoiding that obligation, if he were released.

Adding to the suspicion that something could happen is the fact that the Vikings are currently moving on from plenty of recognizable names. But it’s one thing to shed pieces from a defense that can’t get much worse; it’s quite another to part ways with the man who capably succeeded Adrian Peterson, and who has become one of the most important players on the team.

Cook has four straight 1,000-yard seasons for the Vikings. He also has made four straight Pro Bowls.