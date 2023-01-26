 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Willie Gay: “Nothing” impresses me the most about the Bengals offense

  
Published January 26, 2023 11:43 AM
nbc_pft_kcoffensevscin_230126
January 26, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how the Chiefs’ offense has evolved since falling to the Bengals in the 2021 AFC Championship.

The Chiefs and Bengals have met three times since the start of the 2021 season and their fourth meeting is on tap for Sunday, so that leaves plenty of time for players on both sides to draw strong impressions of their opponents.

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay shared one of those impressions in the team’s locker room on Thursday. Gay was asked what impresses him the most about the Bengals offense.

Nothing ,” Gay said, via PJ Green of Fox 4 Kansas City.

The Bengals’ offensive performance in Week 13 may not have impressed Gay, but they rolled up 431 yards in a 27-24 win. They ran for 152 of those yards and Gay said he’s expecting the Bengals to try a similar approach this weekend.

“They gonna try to do that, to act like they can big boy us, but front six, seven gonna definitely do our job and try to slow that down,” Gay said.

The Bengals had success on the ground in last season’s AFC Championship Game as well, which should make doing a better job on that front a top priority for Kansas City.