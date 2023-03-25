With JuJu Smith-Schuster gone, Andy Reid expects Skyy Moore to “step up”

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 3
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 3
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With JuJu Smith-Schuster gone, Andy Reid expects Skyy Moore to “step up”

  
Published March 25, 2023 02:33 PM
nbc_pft_jujutone_230316
March 16, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the Patriots’ reported move to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year deal and discuss if he’ll embrace the Patriot way.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes predicted a “wild week ” in free agency. Nearly two weeks later, two of his receivers have left the team -- and the Chiefs have yet to replace them.

One of the replacements will come from within. Skyy Moore, a rookie second-rounder in 2022, will have a bigger role in 2023.

We are expecting Skyy Moore to step up ,” coach Andy Reid told Steve Wyche of NFL Network on Saturday. “We’ll just see how everything else works. We got the same guys coming back that we had, and we like that group with the exception of JuJu. Mecole [Hardman] was banged up a little bit so he didn’t have a chance to play as much as he would have wanted. We’ll work out the thing without JuJu. Somebody will have to step up and take that spot.”

Smith-Schuster signed with the Patriots after one year with the Chiefs. Hardman, a second-round pick in 2019, joined the Jets.

In his first NFL regular season, Moore had 22 catches for 250 yards. His only touchdown of the year came in Super Bowl LVII.

Whether it’s Moore or a free agent or a rookie or someone who arrives in trade, the Chiefs will be fine.

Last year, the Chiefs recovered from the departure of one of the best receivers in football (Tyreek Hill) to win a Super Bowl.