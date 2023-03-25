With JuJu Smith-Schuster gone, Andy Reid expects Skyy Moore to “step up”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes predicted a “wild week ” in free agency. Nearly two weeks later, two of his receivers have left the team -- and the Chiefs have yet to replace them.

One of the replacements will come from within. Skyy Moore, a rookie second-rounder in 2022, will have a bigger role in 2023.

“We are expecting Skyy Moore to step up ,” coach Andy Reid told Steve Wyche of NFL Network on Saturday. “We’ll just see how everything else works. We got the same guys coming back that we had, and we like that group with the exception of JuJu. Mecole [Hardman] was banged up a little bit so he didn’t have a chance to play as much as he would have wanted. We’ll work out the thing without JuJu. Somebody will have to step up and take that spot.”

Smith-Schuster signed with the Patriots after one year with the Chiefs. Hardman, a second-round pick in 2019, joined the Jets.

In his first NFL regular season, Moore had 22 catches for 250 yards. His only touchdown of the year came in Super Bowl LVII.

Whether it’s Moore or a free agent or a rookie or someone who arrives in trade, the Chiefs will be fine.

Last year, the Chiefs recovered from the departure of one of the best receivers in football (Tyreek Hill) to win a Super Bowl.