Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

With pick No. 21, Chargers select Quentin Johnston

  
Published April 27, 2023 06:47 PM
nbc_csu_johnson_230327
March 27, 2023 12:22 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms examine TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnson's fit in the NFL, and Simms explains why he ranked him as the No. 3 wide receiver prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The NFL reportedly didn’t invite receiver Quentin Johnston to the 2023 draft in Kansas City for fear of him tumbling out of round one completely.

He didn’t.

Johnston became the second receiver off the board, at No. 21. He landed with the Chargers.

The Chargers need help at receiver, more down the road than now. Keenan Allen is 31, and Mike Williams is 28.

Johnston, a big receiver like Williams, gives franchise quarterback Justin Herbert another potent target in the passing game.