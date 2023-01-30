With salary cap in place, franchise and transition tag amounts for 2023 are known
The formulas for determining the franchise and transition tags ultimately tie the amount at each position to a percentage of the salary cap. Thus, once the salary cap is known, the tag amounts are known.
With the salary cap at a record-high $224.8 million for 2023 , the tags have been determined.
Per multiple reports, the franchise tags are as follows:
Quarterback: $32,416,000.
Running back: $10,091,000.
Receiver: $19,743,000.
Tight end: $11,345,000.
Offensive line: $18,244,000.
Defensive end: $19,727,000.
Defensive tackle: $18,937,000.
Linebacker: $20,926,000.
Cornerback: $18,140,000.
Safety: $14,460,000.
Kicker/punter: $5,393,000.
The franchise tag allows a player to negotiate with other teams and sign an offer sheet. If his current team doesn’t match the offer, the new team gives up two first-round picks.
The transition tag provides only a right to match, with no compensation. The transition tags are as follows:
Quarterback: $29,504,000.
Running back: $8,429,000.
Receiver: $17,991,000.
Tight end: $9,716,000.
Offensive line: $16,660,000.
Defensive end: $17,452,000.
Defensive tackle: $16,068,000.
Linebacker: $17,478,000.
Cornerback: $15,791,000.
Safety: $11,867,000.
Kicker/punter: $4,869,000.
The window for applying the tags opens on February 21 and closes on March 7. All that really matters is the deadline; unless, however, teams want to apply it before the Scouting Combine in an effort to tamp down the rampant tampering that happens in Indianapolis.