With Travis Kelce hosting, Jason Kelce could be making an SNL cameo

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With Travis Kelce hosting, Jason Kelce could be making an SNL cameo

  
Published March 3, 2023 08:26 AM
nbc_pft_brettveachintv_230228
February 28, 2023 01:32 PM
Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss the Chiefs’ parade after Super Bowl LVII, provides insight on how Patrick Mahomes’ mindset and work ethic have stayed sturdy and more.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hosts this week’s Saturday Night Live. There’s a good chance his big brother will be joining the production.

Via TMZ.com, Eagles center Jason Kelce was asked to make a cameo during the show.

And it will be something more, if it happens, than Jason simply sitting in the crowd. He’d be on stage.

Their mother, Donna, also is expected to be in the crowd for the event, a rare but not unprecedented appearance by an NFL figure in the hosting role.

The first to do it was Fran Tarkenton. John Madden, O.J. Simpson , Alex Karras, Joe Montana, Walter Payton, Deion Sanders, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Eli Manning also have hosted. J.J. Watt was the most recent NFL figure to do the honors.