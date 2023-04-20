Xavien Howard: I’m motivated by people saying I’m washed

Playing with Jalen Ramsey isn’t the only thing that Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is excited about this season.

Howard does not feel that his play in 2022 was up to the standard he set earlier in his career. Howard said he “tried to grind it out” after a pair of groin injuries early in the season, but didn’t feel like he was able to fully do so and added that he “really didn’t like” making the Pro Bowl off the reputation he’s built during his time in the league.

While Howard was hard on himself, he also made it clear that he didn’t like others questioning his ability and said he’s looking forward to proving his doubters wrong.

“Just seeing people saying I’m washed, I’m getting older and stuff like that ,” Howard said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Just a little bit of motivation. People are going to say this and say that. I’ve been proving the critics wrong my whole life so it’s nothing new.”

Ramsey isn’t the only big addition to the defense in Miami. The Dolphins have also hired Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator and the team is hoping that the newcomers and Howard come together to lift their play to the highest possible level in 2023.