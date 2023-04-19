Xavien Howard looks forward to playing with Jalen Ramsey

The Dolphins made a ballyhooed signing in 2020, making Byron Jones the highest-paid cornerback in the league at the time. Jones started only 30 games in three seasons before the Dolphins released him with a failed physical this offseason.

They replaced him with a bigger addition, trading for All-Pro Jalen Ramsey days before free agency began.

So, Xavien Howard now has a new teammate that gives the Dolphins arguably the best pair of corners in the league.

“I love [the acquisition of Ramsey],” Howard said Wednesday, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “I feel like we are definitely going to push each other and push everybody in the secondary. The whole defense, I would say. It’s going to start with us. I love it . I’m looking forward to competing.”

New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio plays more zone coverage than Howard is accustomed. Howard, one of the league’s top man-to-man cover corners, insists he’s looking forward to the challenge a new scheme brings.

“Even though it’s going to be different, I’m sure there’s going to be a couple of man [opportunities], especially with the guys on the outside,” Howard said, referring to teammates Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. “I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be a challenge this year for me to learn something different and play in a new scheme.

“I get my eyes on the quarterback. It’ll be something different. I’m not looking at the quarterback. So, now I get my eyes on the quarterback and understand route concepts. I feel like it’ll help my game.”

Howard, 29, made his fourth career Pro Bowl last season with one interception and 12 passes defensed.