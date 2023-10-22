Xavien Howard out for Sunday Night Football

Cornerback Xavien Howard won’t be on the field for the Dolphins on Sunday night.

Howard was listed as questionable to face the Eagles because of a knee injury that limited him in practice all week. The Dolphins announced that Howard is inactive 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Philadelphia.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is active for the first time since joining the Dolphins. Quarterback Skylar Thompson, center Connor Williams, tight end Tyler Kroft, wide receiver Robbie Chosen, and cornrback Kelvin Joseph are inactive along with Howard.

The Eagles ruled safety Reed Blankenship and cornerback Bradley Roby out on Friday. Running back Rashaad Penny, linebacker Patrick Johnson, defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, and quarterback Tanner McKee are the other inactives.