Xavien Howard returns to practice, Andrew Van Ginkel out with illness

The Dolphins had a big part of their pass defense back on the practice field Thursday.

Cornerback Xavien Howard took part in practice as a limited participant. Howard was out on Wednesday with a groin injury and he’ll be an important piece of their plans to deal with the Eagles aerial attack as long as he’s healthy enough to play on Sunday.

Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel moved in the opposite direction. Van Ginkel was not on Wednesday’s report, but he missed practice due to an illness Thursday.

Fullback Alec Ingold (foot) and center Connor Williams (groin) joined Howard in going from out of practice to limited participation. Defensive backs Kader Kohou (neck) and Nik Needham (Achilles) were limited for the second straight day. Jalen Ramsey was also limited, but the team has already said the cornerback won’t be activated from injured reserve to face Philly.