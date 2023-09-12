Xavier Gipson: I feel like I was dreaming

All eyes were on a player making his Jets debut at the end of Monday night’s game, but it wasn’t the one anyone was expecting to be in the spotlight.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was long gone by the time Bills punter Sam Martin sent a ball in the Jets’ direction in overtime, but Xavier Gipson was just getting warmed up. The undrafted rookie wide receiver’s bid to make the team played a starring role on Hard Knocks this summer and he earned the punt return job for the first week of the regular season,

Gipson won’t be giving the job up anytime soon. Gipson took Martin’s kick 65 yards for a touchdown and a night that began with the team’s worst fears being realized ended with one of the most improbable victories in memory.

“It was amazing,” Gipson said, via SNY. “I just saw the ball in the air and knew I had an opportunity. I made the catch, secured the ball and let the team work. After that, it all just happened. I feel like I was dreaming, it’s a dream come true.”

This Jets season jumped the rails after four offensive plays thanks to Rodgers’ injury, but there are still 16 games to play and the team’s stunning comeback offered hope that the unexpected change in plans might still bear fruit for the franchise.