Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Xavier McKinney back on Giants active roster

  
Published January 1, 2023 03:15 AM
December 29, 2022 12:21 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why although they have confidence in the Giants, the Colts defense could give them a hard time in Week 17.

Safety Xavier McKinney will be on hand for the Giants as they try to clinch a playoff berth against the Colts on Sunday.

McKinney has been activated from the non-football injury list after missing the last seven games. McKinney broke several fingers in an ATV accident during the team’s bye week.

He returned to practice this week with his left hand heavily wrapped and did well enough to convince the team to bring him back to the 53-man roster this weekend.

McKinney had 38 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble before his injury.

The Giants waived wide receiver David Sills in a corresponding move. They also elevated tight end Chris Myarick and defensive back Zyon Gilbert from the practice squad.