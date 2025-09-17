 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Xavier Worthy limited, Patrick Mahomes listed as full participant

  
Published September 17, 2025 04:58 PM

The Chiefs’ offense could use some juice, so Xavier Worthy’s status will be a point of interest leading into Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Head coach Andy Reid said at his press conference that he didn’t expect Worthy to have any limitations in Wednesday’s practice, but the team did list him as a limited participant on their injury report. Worthy injured his shoulder early in Week 1’s loss to the Chargers and didn’t play against the Eagles in Week 2.

Rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals (knee) moved up to limited participation after missing the first two games. Left tackle Josh Simmons (illness) was also listed as limited.

Defensive end Mike Danna (quad) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) were the only players to miss practice.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right wrist) made an appearance on the report, but was listed as a full participant. Barring a change to that status, he’ll be on the field Sunday night.

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle), defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte (elbow), defensive end Charles Omenihu (hand), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee, ankle), and linebacker Drue Tranquill (knee) were also full participants.