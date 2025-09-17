Xavier Worthy limited, Patrick Mahomes listed as full participant

The Chiefs’ offense could use some juice, so Xavier Worthy’s status will be a point of interest leading into Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Head coach Andy Reid said at his press conference that he didn’t expect Worthy to have any limitations in Wednesday’s practice, but the team did list him as a limited participant on their injury report. Worthy injured his shoulder early in Week 1’s loss to the Chargers and didn’t play against the Eagles in Week 2.

Rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals (knee) moved up to limited participation after missing the first two games. Left tackle Josh Simmons (illness) was also listed as limited.

Defensive end Mike Danna (quad) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) were the only players to miss practice.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right wrist) made an appearance on the report, but was listed as a full participant. Barring a change to that status, he’ll be on the field Sunday night.

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle), defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte (elbow), defensive end Charles Omenihu (hand), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee, ankle), and linebacker Drue Tranquill (knee) were also full participants.