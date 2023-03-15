XFL reinstates Quinten Dormady

The XFL has cleared quarterback Quinten Dormady.

The Orlando Guardians had dumped Dormady, based on allegations that he had given strategic information to opponents. The XFL intervened, and investigated .

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, the league said that a formal review was conducted and completed by an outside law firm.

“It has been determined that allegations of impropriety were unsubstantiated and there is no basis for disciplinary action” against Dormady.

Dormday has been reinstated to the Orlando roster.