YaYa Diaby: People are sleeping on the Bucs defense, but we’re going to wake them up

As a rookie, Buccaneers outside linebacker YaYa Diaby was a significant contributor to the club’s defense in 2023.

After Tampa Bay finished No. 7 in points allowed and won the NFC South last year, Diaby is anticipating the unit will be even better in 2024.

“It’s great, man, having guys like Calijah [Kancey] with me, you got Logan Hall, even Vita [Vea] -- he’s a vet, but you know you’ve got to love Vita,” Diaby said in an interview with NFL Media over the weekend. “You’ve got Joe [Tryon-Shoyinka], and all the young guys, and we just got Chris Braswell, and it’s just awesome, man.

“I just feel like a lot of people are asleep on Tampa’s defense, but I feel like this year, we’re going to really wake a lot of people up.”

The Bucs did finish No. 23 in yards allowed last season. But turned in a strong defensive performance in Week 18 to defeat the Panthers and clinch the NFC South, shutting out the division rival. Then Tampa Bay held Philadelphia to just nine points in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Diaby said he’s personally improved by changing his body so he can be on the field more often. Though he recorded 7.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss as a rookie, he was on the field for just 46 percent of the club’s defensive snaps.

“[F]or me it’s the growth I’m seeing in myself from OTAs these past couple weeks, just being able to pick up on things,” Diaby said. “Last year I was in my head a lot, being a rookie and not knowing a lot and being in coach [Todd] Bowles’ defense. That’s a lot for a rookie to come in and take on. So going into Year 2, I’m super confident, and just talking about it gets me excited, because of how ready I am to go.”