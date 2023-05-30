Yodny Cajuste set to sign with Jets

Tackle Yodny Cajuste has found a home for the 2023 season.

Cajuste visited with the Jets last week and Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that he will sign with the team on Tuesday. Cajuste also visited with the Giants after being released by the Patriots earlier this month.

Cajuste was a third-round pick in New England in 2019, but did not make his regular season debut until 2021. He appeared in 17 games and made five starts for the Patriots over the last two seasons.

Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown, Max Mitchell, Billy Turner, and fourth-round pick Carter Warren are also in the mix at tackle for the Jets.