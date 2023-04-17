 Skip navigation
Yosh Nijman signs restricted free agent tender

  
Published April 17, 2023 12:54 PM
The Packers have officially brought offensive lineman Yosh Nijman back into the fold for 2023.

Nijman signed his restricted free agent tender at the start of the offseason program on Monday, putting him under a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

The Packers tendered Nijman at the second-round level, which means he’ll earn $4.3 million in the coming season.

Nijman has been with the Packers since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He appeared in all 17 games with 13 starts for the Packers last season. He played 69 percent of the club’s offensive snaps and 15 percent of special teams snaps.

In 2021, Nijman played 53 percent of Green Bay’s offensive snaps.