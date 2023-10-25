Younghoe Koo is the NFC special teams player of the week

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder fumbled away three scoring opportunities against the Buccaneers last Sunday, but kicker Younghoe Koo helped make sure Ridder’s turnovers didn’t result in a loss.

Koo made all four kicks he tried, including a 51-yarder as time expired that lifted the Falcons to a 16-13 win over their divisional rivals. The win allowed the Falcons to move into Week Eight as the only NFC South team with a winning record.

Koo hit 41- and 24-yard field goals earlier in the game and he also made the only extra point he tried.

The NFL named Koo the NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday. It’s the third time that Koo has received those honors.