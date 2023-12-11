Younghoe Koo on two missed FGs: Guys played their asses off and I cost them

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo came into Week 14 as the NFL’s career leader in field goal percentage, but he won’t be in the same spot heading into Week 15.

Koo missed field goals from 50 and 52 yards in Sunday’s 29-25 loss to the Buccaneers and he now sits behind Justin Tucker and Harrison Butker with a career field goal percentage of 89.091. Koo wasn’t lamenting his drop in those rankings after the game, however.

“Guys played their asses off, and I feel like I cost them today,” Koo said, via the team’s website. “I’m just gonna go back to work. That’s all I can do.”

Koo’s teammates didn’t share his feelings or express any doubt about their teammate moving forward. Quarterback Desmond Ridder said it was on the offense to get “better field position” on their drives and wide receiver Drake London called it “a fluke of a game” for a kicker who has been as reliable as they come for most of his time in Atlanta.