Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Zac Taylor: Bengals will take reports on Patrick Mahomes’ injury with a grain of salt

  
Published January 25, 2023 11:04 AM
nbc_pft_champprev_230125
January 25, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at the spreads entering the NFC and AFC Championships to unpack why the Bengals and Eagles have the upper hand.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor says his team won’t be spending a lot of time thinking about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury this week.

Asked today whether he’s watching videos that show Mahomes on the practice field this week, Taylor said the Bengals can’t be too concerned about it.

“You follow the injury reports day to day, but you take it all with a grain of salt,” Taylor said.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Mahomes will be a full participant in practice, and Mahomes says his ankle is feeling good .