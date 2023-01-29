 Skip navigation
Zac Taylor: It didn’t come down to Joseph Ossai’s play

  
Published January 29, 2023 05:39 PM
January 27, 2023 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack the Panthers’ decision to hire Frank Reich as their new head coach on a four-year deal, after he was fired by the Colts in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

Sunday night’s game between the Bengals and Chiefs was tied at 20-20 in the final seconds when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled for six yards and a first down, but the Chiefs would wind up moving a lot closer to a game-winning field goal.

Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was penalized for hitting Mahomes out of bounds at the end of his run and the 15-yard penalty set the Chiefs up for a 45-yard field goal that made them 23-20 winners. That play came after the Bengals threw a pair of interceptions and went without a touchdown in the first half, both of which were likely on head coach Zac Taylor’s mind when he said that the loss didn’t come down to one play.

“It’s tough. One play. Didn’t come down to that ,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com.

There was a lot of football played in Kansas City on Sunday and there are many things that helped turn the tide of the contest before Ossai’s penalty, but that’s unlikely to lessen the pain of the penalty that helped position the Chiefs for their game-winning kick.