 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zac Taylor: It will be tough for Alex Cappa to play this week

  
Published January 9, 2023 11:21 AM
nbc_pft_bengalsravens_230109
January 9, 2023 09:33 AM
The Ravens are set for a rematch with the Bengals on Wild Card Weekend, but Lamar Jackson's ability to play remains a question mark -- especially considering his lack of a long-term contract.

The Bengals were already missing one piece of their rebuilt offensive line as they head into the playoffs, but now they’re likely going to miss another.

Right guard Alex Cappa suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s game against the Ravens and head coach Zac Taylor said in his Monday press conference that it’s going to be “tough” for Cappa to play in the wild card rematch.

“We’ll get more information today, but that’ll be tough on him ,” Taylor said.

The head coach added he didn’t know if the injury will be season-ending.

Max Scharping is slated to start in Cappa’s place.

The Bengals signed Cappa to a four-year deal in the offseason as part of their effort to revamp their offensive line. He’s started the team’s 16 games this year, playing nearly every offensive snap.

Cincinnati right tackle La’el Collins tore his ACL and MCL during the team’s Week 16 victory over the Patriots.