Zac Taylor: Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa are both week-to-week

It sounds like the Bengals will need more solutions on the offensive line as they play the Bills this week.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Zac Taylor said left tackle Jonah Williams is week-to-week with his dislocated kneecap suffered on Sunday night. And right guard Alex Cappa remains week-to-week with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 18.

The Bengals are already without right tackle La’el Collins, who tore his ACL during the Week 16 win over the Patriots.

While Williams was able to play the week after suffering a dislocated kneecap earlier this season, Taylor said it’s “hard to tell ” this early in the week whether Williams will be available for the divisional round.

Cappa seems to be doing better, but the head coach also didn’t put a timetable on the guard’s return.

“I saw him curling a towel in there with his toes and he looked good,” Taylor said. “So, it seemed like that was progress when I walked in, so that was exciting for the room.”

Taylor credited offensive line coach/run game coordinator Frank Pollack and assistant OL coach Derek Frazier for keeping the team’s backup linemen prepared to step in at a moment’s notice.

“There’s challenges, there’s plenty. I won’t list them all,” Taylor said. “But there’s plenty of teams that go through this. We just happen to be one of them right now.”

Given the state of Cincinnati’s offensive line, the Bengals’ injury reports will be worth monitoring throughout the week leading up to Sunday’s contest against Buffalo.