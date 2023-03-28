 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 3
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
van Gisbergen feeling 'buzz' ahead of NASCAR debut
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Zac Taylor: Jonah Williams will compete at right tackle

  
Published March 28, 2023 04:43 AM
March 16, 2023 08:27 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Bengals’ move to sign Orlando Brown to a four-year deal, where he’ll play left tackle, and outline what this means for Joe Mixon.

When the Bengals signed Orlando Brown to be their new left tackle , incumbent left tackle Jonah Williams asked to be traded . But Bengals coach Zac Taylor doesn’t sound interested in accommodating that request.

Taylor said his expectation is that Williams will remain on the Bengals, and will compete for the starting right tackle job.

“I like everything about Jonah. I’m excited to see him come in and compete at right tackle ,” Taylor said, via Bengals.com. “He’s always been everything we wanted him to be about. We’ve never had issues with him. Hopefully we can work through this and he can come in and compete at right tackle for us. That’s what we’re counting on him to do. . . . He’s never been an issue and I don’t anticipate that being an issue.”

Williams is playing this season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which means he has a guaranteed salary of $12.604 million this season and will hit free agency next season. It’s hard to believe teams are eager to give the Bengals much for Williams at that salary, and so the best-case scenario for Williams may be to remain in Cincinnati, play well at right tackle, and hit free agency next year.