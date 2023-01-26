Zac Taylor “not ready” to rule Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams out

The Bengals have not had right guard Alex Cappa or left tackle Jonah Williams on the field for the last two weeks, but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor isn’t saying that they’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Taylor told reporters on Thursday that he’s “not ready” to make a call on the availability of either player for the AFC Championship Game. Cappa is sidelined by an ankle injury and Williams has a knee injury, but Taylor said that both players are improving every day.

Friday will bring another practice session and it will be very difficult to see either player in the lineup if they miss that session as well.

Jackson Carman started in place of Williams last Sunday and Max Scharping played in Cappa’s place.