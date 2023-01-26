 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zac Taylor “not ready” to rule Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams out

  
Published January 26, 2023 11:16 AM
nbc_pft_cinoffensevskc_230126
January 26, 2023 08:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack what’s different about this Bengals offense from the 2021 AFC Championship, from an inconsistent offensive line to Joe Burrow being one of the best zone QBs.

The Bengals have not had right guard Alex Cappa or left tackle Jonah Williams on the field for the last two weeks, but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor isn’t saying that they’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Taylor told reporters on Thursday that he’s “not ready” to make a call on the availability of either player for the AFC Championship Game. Cappa is sidelined by an ankle injury and Williams has a knee injury, but Taylor said that both players are improving every day.

Friday will bring another practice session and it will be very difficult to see either player in the lineup if they miss that session as well.

Jackson Carman started in place of Williams last Sunday and Max Scharping played in Cappa’s place.