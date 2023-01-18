 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zac Taylor: There’s an edge to this team where we’re not an underdog to anybody

  
Published January 18, 2023 12:08 PM
nbc_pft_qbcomebackdraft_230118
January 18, 2023 09:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rank which of the remaining QBs they'd be most confident in if their teams were to be down in the fourth quarter of the Divisional Round.

The Bengals are heading to Western New York to take on the Bills on Sunday and the oddsmakers aren’t exactly believing in last year’s conference champion.

Buffalo is a five-point favorite over Cincinnati for the divisional-round matchup. That’s pretty much par for the course, as even though the Bengals won the AFC in 2021, they weren’t widely thought of as a team that could make it back to the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year.

Head coach Zac Taylor was asked about that perception during his Wednesday press conference.

“We know that we’re the defending AFC Champions. So, there’s an edge to this team where we’re not an underdog to anybody ,” Taylor said. “And so, I think that’s just been the feeling we’ve had all season.

“We don’t really care what anybody else says about us. We know we belong in the field with every team in this league.”

The Bengals haven’t lost since falling to the Browns on Halloween, winning nine straight games. Of course, their Week 17 matchup with Buffalo was canceled. But that does set up for a unique preparation process, as Cincinnati just got ready to play the Bills a few weeks ago and didn’t end up using a lot of the game plan.

“We just did this with Baltimore, playing them back-to-back weeks,” Taylor said. “It is a little bit unusual the way that the season has unfolded for us in the last four weeks in terms of playing two opponents over the last 28 days. Our guys have handled it well. … They understand the process we follow each week and they’ve done a good job handling it all.”