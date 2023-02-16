 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zach Ertz hits three-month rehab mark: The goal is always to be there for season opener

  
Published February 16, 2023 11:10 AM
nbc_pft_besthchires_230216
February 16, 2023 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the head coaching hires throughout the NFL for the Saints, Panthers, Texans, Colts, and Cardinals, and assess which franchise made the best decision out of the bunch.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was among the players to attend Jonathan Gannon’s introductory news conference. Murray did not speak to the media, but his teammate, tight end Zach Ertz, did.

Ertz and Murray are rehabbing in Tempe after undergoing knee surgery during the season.

Ertz, who tore the medial collateral ligament and partially tore the anterior cruciate ligament, will hit the three-month mark in his rehab on Saturday.

“I am excited with where we are right now,” Ertz said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “The goal is always to be there Week 1. It’s an adaptable goal. When I am out there, I am going to be myself. I’m not going to go out there early, put the team at risk when I’m 80 percent. I need to be at my best for this organization to be successful.”

Ertz, who spent half of the 2021 season with Gannon in Philadelphia until the Eagles traded him, will get back on the field before Murray. Murray is six weeks into his rehab for a torn ACL and is expected to miss the start of the season as he works his way back.

“He’s doing a great job,” Ertz said. “Obviously, I’m not with him every day, but from what I can tell, he’s doing everything he can to attack this thing. The first six weeks, eight weeks are tough. There is a lot of alone time, a lot of, ‘Man, when is this thing going to feel better.’ You just have to find small victories.

“At the end of the day, Kyler is going to do everything he can to be the best version of himself. I’m sure he’s extremely motivated, like we all are, with how this past season went.”