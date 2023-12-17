Zach Wilson heads to locker room early; Dolphins lead 24-0 at half

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was the AFC offensive player of the week in Week 14, but this Sunday has not gone well for him.

Wilson was 4-of-11 for 26 yards while being sacked four times and being hit on a number of other occasions during the first half of the Jets’ game against the Dolphins. Wilson left for the locker room before the first half was over and CBS reports that he went in to get hydrated with no word on whether the Jets, who have picked up four yards thus far, plan to have him return to the game.

Bradley Chubb sacked Trevor Siemian to end the Jets’ final possession of the half and he also forced a Wilson fumble that set up Raheem Mostert’s first touchdown of the day. Mostert would add another one late in the second quarter to get up to 20 for the season and Jaylen Waddle also caught a 60-yard score from Tua Tagovailoa to help the Dolphins to a 24-0 halftime lead on a day when they don’t have wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the lineup.

That’s been no problem for Tua Tagovailoa as he is 15-of-17 for 168 yards and the Dolphins are well on their way to their 10th win of the year.