Zach Wilson: Let’s start fast this week

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson earned some of the best reviews of his professional life for his performance against the Chiefs last Sunday, but it took him some time to get going.

The Jets fell behind 17-0 in the first quarter before finally sparking to life and tying the game 20-20. They’d ultimately lose 23-20, but Wilson went 28-of-39 for 245 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a two-point conversion to provide some home that all is not lost with him as the team’s starting quarterback.

A strong outing against the Broncos this Sunday would do even more to change perceptions about Wilson and the quarterback said Thursday that he’s looking for “little things” he can do better this time out. One of them is to come out of the gate firing on all cylinders rather than waiting for everything to fall into place.

“I think you ease into a game,” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “But I almost feel like the defense does too, so we need to come out fast as well. They are easing into what we are doing on offense, so we need to be able to come out right from the beginning. Screw third downs, let’s get some first downs on first down and second down, let’s start fast and get some big plays from the beginning.”

The Broncos were able to wipe out a 21-point deficit to beat the Bears last week and the Jets’ own experience shows that big leads can disappear quickly, but playing from in front is definitely a better option than playing from behind for a team looking for its second win of the 2023 season.