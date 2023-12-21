Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, Johnathan Hankins miss Wednesday’s practice

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin played only 10 snaps Sunday before taking a helmet directly on his quadriceps. He did not return after the bruised thigh tightened up.

Martin said postgame he expected to return in Week 16, but the All-Pro is not back to practice yet.

He sat out Wednesday’s on-field work.

The Cowboys also had defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle), safety Malik Hooker (ankle) and left tackle Tyron Smith (back) out of practice Wednesday with injuries. Two other players — receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore — had load management rest days.

Running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) was limited.

Running back Tony Pollard (thumb) was a full participant.

The Cowboys missed Hankins in the middle of their defensive line Sunday against the Bills, who rushed for 266 yards. But Hankins has a high ankle sprain and is unlikely to return this week.

“Doing better doing but he’d be hard pressed to got his week. He’s a little better,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said.