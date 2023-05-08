 Skip navigation
Zay Flowers believes he “can do it all” in Ravens offense

  
Published May 8, 2023 04:37 AM

The Ravens took wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round of the draft, but his contributions may not be limited to offense.

Flowers took part in the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend and the team took a look at him as a punt returner during their workouts. Flowers only returned seven punts during his time at Boston College, but head coach John Harbaugh said the team will “absolutely” consider using him in that role during his rookie season.

Even if that doesn’t happen, Flowers thinks that he’ll be able to be a heavy contributor to the team. He said the offense “fits my style perfectly” and that he thinks he can fit any role the team has in mind.

“I feel like I’m a complete receiver. I can do it all,” Flowers said, via the team’s website. “You name it, I’ll be able to do it. I honestly don’t have a preference, because I feel like I can run every route on the outside, and I can run every route on the inside.”

The Ravens have also added Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor to their receiving corps and the moves have sparked hope of a big year to come in the passing game.