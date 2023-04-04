 Skip navigation
Zay Flowers set to visit Patriots, attend draft

  
Published April 4, 2023 12:24 PM
Wide receiver Zay Flowers hopes to hear his name called during the first round of this year’s draft and he’s set to be in Kansas City to find out if he gets selected.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Flowers has accepted an invitation to attend the draft later this month. Flowers will be making other trips before April 27 as well.

Schefter reports that Flowers will visit with the Patriots on Wednesday. The Patriots are currently slated to draft 14th in the first round and have signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to a receiving corps that also includes Devante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Tyquan Thornton.

Flowers had a visit scheduled with the Raiders on Tuesday and he met with the Cowboys on Monday. He had 78 catches for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns at Boston College last season.