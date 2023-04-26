Zay Flowers wasn’t about to pass on a chance to work with Patrick Mahomes

Boston College receiver Zay Flowers did a double take when he saw the text message on his phone. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was inviting Flowers to Texas to work out with him.

“I actually just got a text out of nowhere and I’m looking down at my phone like, ‘Patrick Mahomes just texted me? That’s crazy,’” Flowers said Wednesday, via Charles Goldman of USA Today. “He was like, ‘We’re working out.’ We just worked together and there were a couple of guys out there. A couple of pro quarterbacks and a couple of receivers, too.”

White it was reported as a workout by the team with Flowers, General Manager Brett Veach clarified last week that the throwing session was Mahomes-driven .

Who wouldn’t want to work with Mahomes if asked?

Flowers said he learned a lot in a little time.

“Wherever he says that he’s going to put that ball, the ball is going to be there,” Flowers said. “If he said he’s going to put the ball in the back of your head, you better turn around because the ball is going to be in the back of your head. Just catching the ball is so easy because you know where it’s going to be. It’s going to be in the same spot every time so you can just turn around and make a play.”

Mahomes offered to keep in touch with Flowers and offer any advice he needs.

“He just told me if I need anything about this process to just text him and we can just chop it up if I need it,” Flowers said. “I was looking through my phone, I was like, ‘I’m really like texting with Patrick Mahomes.’ I used to watch him when he had Tyreek Hill. I like Tyreek Hill, a lot, so just watching him and thinking, ‘What if I got to work with him?’”

Flowers added that if he could chose a quarterback to catch passes from in the NFL it would be Mahomes.