Zay Flowers working out with Patrick Mahomes

  
Published April 19, 2023 08:04 AM
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is working out with one of the 2023 NFL draft’s top wide receiver prospects.

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers is in Texas to work out with Mahomes today at the request of the Chiefs, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Chiefs called Flowers and asked him to work out with Mahomes, according to the report. That’s an unusual arrangement: Teams regularly work prospects out at their schools, their homes or where they’re training, but asking a wide receiver prospect to work out with the team’s quarterback is different. It’s unclear whether any Chiefs coaches, scouts or other employees are in attendance, or whether it’s just Mahomes and Flowers working out together.

Flowers is the betting favorite to be the second wide receiver drafted, after Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If he’s still on the board when the Chiefs pick at No. 31, he could be a big addition to an already stellar offense.