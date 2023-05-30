Kevin Stefanski on DeAndre Hopkins: We explore all avenues, but really like our WR room

The Cardinals announced that they will release wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last Friday and the move is expected to become official on Tuesday, so there will likely be plenty of questions at media availabilities about interest in the veteran’s services in the coming days.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski got such a question on Tuesday and his response focused on the receivers that are already in Cleveland rather than on what Hopkins could bring to the table.

“I really, really like our wide receiver room ,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I love the guys that are in there. Andrew and his crew are always looking at every avenue, so I won’t comment specifically on the player other than to say that I really like our roster.”

The Browns have already added Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin, and third-round pick Cedric Tillman to the receiver group this offseason. Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell, and Anthony Schwartz return from last season.