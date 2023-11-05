 Skip navigation
nbc_nas_custer_231104.jpg
Cole Custer wins first Xfinity Series championship on wild overtime restart
NCAA Football: Iowa at Northwestern
Stevens nails 53-yard field goal in closing seconds as Iowa beats Northwestern 10-7 at Wrigley
World Wide Technology Championship - Round Three
Kuchar’s late collapse ties him with Villegas in Mexico

nbc_cfb_michmorgantd_231104.jpg
Morgan turns on the jets for 44-yard Michigan TD
nbc_nas_mayer_231104.jpg
Mayer: ‘I’m pumped for next year’
nbc_nas_nemechek_231104.jpg
Nemechek: ‘Sucks to end our season this way’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_nas_custer_231104.jpg
Cole Custer wins first Xfinity Series championship on wild overtime restart
NCAA Football: Iowa at Northwestern
Stevens nails 53-yard field goal in closing seconds as Iowa beats Northwestern 10-7 at Wrigley
World Wide Technology Championship - Round Three
Kuchar’s late collapse ties him with Villegas in Mexico

nbc_cfb_michmorgantd_231104.jpg
Morgan turns on the jets for 44-yard Michigan TD
nbc_nas_mayer_231104.jpg
Mayer: ‘I’m pumped for next year’
nbc_nas_nemechek_231104.jpg
Nemechek: ‘Sucks to end our season this way’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-MI
Dolphins’ DeShon Elliott fined $53,542 for two hits that weren’t flagged
Elliott was fined $43,709 for one hit and $9,833 for another.
Nick Saban, Deion Sanders, Tony Dungy among those NASCAR Cup crew chiefs study
Patriots place Calvin Anderson on injured reserve
NFL 2023 Week 9 injury report roundup: Dameon Pierce out for Texans
Commanders sign CB Tariq Castro-Fields, LB Jabril Cox to 53-man roster
Patriots rule out DeVante Parker
Curtis Samuel ruled out for Sunday vs. Patriots