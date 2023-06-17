 Skip navigation
NFLLas Vegas RaidersRonell Williams

Ronell
Williams

Al Holcomb joins Raiders as senior defensive assistant
The Raiders have hired Al Holcomb as a senior defensive assistant, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.
Maxx Crosby makes waves with comments to Caleb Wlliams
2026 NFL Draft Rankings: Quarterbacks from Mendoza to Beck to Pavia
Raiders to hire Zach Azzanni as WRs coach
Report: Raiders to interview Ben Bloom for linebackers coach
Raiders request interview with Vikings assistant Jordan Traylor for quarterbacks coach
Report: Rick Dennison will follow Klint Kubiak to the Raiders