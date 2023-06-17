Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Memphis dismisses Hasan Abdul Hakim from team and reinstates Zach Davis
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tennis participation in U.S. rises to new high of 27.3 million in 2025, USTA says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Washington Huskies move on from Jimmie Dougherty after one season as offensive coordinator
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Saka heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Wolves
Hincapie blasts Arsenal 2-0 ahead of Wolves
Bueno’s curler gives Wolves hope v. Arsenal
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Memphis dismisses Hasan Abdul Hakim from team and reinstates Zach Davis
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tennis participation in U.S. rises to new high of 27.3 million in 2025, USTA says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Washington Huskies move on from Jimmie Dougherty after one season as offensive coordinator
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Saka heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Wolves
Hincapie blasts Arsenal 2-0 ahead of Wolves
Bueno’s curler gives Wolves hope v. Arsenal
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders
Ronell Williams
RW
Ronell
Williams
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Al Holcomb joins Raiders as senior defensive assistant
The Raiders have hired Al Holcomb as a senior defensive assistant, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Maxx Crosby makes waves with comments to Caleb Wlliams
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
2026 NFL Draft Rankings: Quarterbacks from Mendoza to Beck to Pavia
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Raiders to hire Zach Azzanni as WRs coach
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Report: Raiders to interview Ben Bloom for linebackers coach
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Raiders request interview with Vikings assistant Jordan Traylor for quarterbacks coach
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Report: Rick Dennison will follow Klint Kubiak to the Raiders
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue