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Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available

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HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
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Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
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Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises

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Top News

nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd1_260423.jpg
Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clevtor_260423.jpg
HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
nbc_pft_johnsonpick27_260423.jpg
Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
nbc_csu_bestplayeravailable_260423.jpg
Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
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NFLTampa Bay BuccaneersRueben Bain

Rueben
Bain

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52
Bucs get pass rush help with Bain at No. 15
Mike Florio talks about Tampa Bay getting pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and how the Bucs may deploy his skills.
Bucs select Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain at No. 15
2026 NFL Draft Buzz: Jordyn Tyson’s stock, latest on Ty Simpson, trade rumors, and more from Connor Rogers
Buccaneers re-sign RB Sean Tucker
Simms’ mock draft: Chiefs land Bain
2026 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Giants pick Caleb Downs at No. 10, Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson go in top eight
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Carnell Tate leads six WR taken; Ty Simpson goes in Round 1 collab mock