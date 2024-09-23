 Skip navigation
Top News

Former USC football standout Reggie Bush holds press conference to talk about defamationon lawsuit against the NCAA
Reggie Bush sues USC, Pac-12 and NCAA to seek NIL compensation from football career 2 decades ago
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 4: Jauan Jennings goes off
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Why are there two Monday Night Football games tonight? Schedule, TV, stream info, preview for Jaguars vs Bills, Commanders vs Bengals doubleheader in Week 3

Top Clips

nbc_dps_seansalisburyinterview_240923.jpg
Cowboys, Texans got ‘pushed around’ in Week 3
nbc_ffhh_commandersbengalspreview_240923.jpg
Is Robinson Jr. a reliable option against Bengals?
nbc_ffhh_jagsbillsprvv2_240923.jpg
Will Allen step up against Jaguars?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tarron
Jackson

Bill Belichick: Patrick Mahomes’ self-criticism is “the attitude of a champion”
After the Chiefs improved to 3-0 with a win over the Falcons on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes said he needs to play better.
Ken Whisenhunt is the new head coach of the UFL’s Memphis Showboats
Jon Gruden still wants to coach again
Eli Manning, Luke Kuechly among modern-era players eligible for Hall of Fame Class of 2025
Before Super Bowl XXXIX, Bill Belichick had incorrect inside information about Terrell Owens
Bengals work out Lawrence Guy, Albert Huggins
Jason Kelce’s extended visit to MNF booth surely had Falcons fans seething